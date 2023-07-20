Women’s World Cup 2023: England v Haiti Preview & Best Odds

England Women Odds

England Women get their 2023 World Cup campaign underway on Saturday when they lock horns with unfancied Haiti and as such, now is a great time to grab yourself some excellent England Women odds and free bet offers which you can claim by registering with any of our featured bookmaker partners today.

Almost twelve months after being crowned European champions, England’s Lionesses are once again targeting glory in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Nevertheless can they avoid a potential banana skin against a spirited Haiti side on Saturday?

Corner Count

England face Haiti in their 2023 Women’s World Cup opener on Saturday in what should be a fun outing, however they should be wary of their opponents in this one. Haiti are the underdogs in this one but they will doubtless be looking to pick their moments and catch the Lionesses on the break. This should lead to numerous set-pieces from the flags and this in itself should result in a high corner count. With this in mind, we’ll be leaning towards Over 10.5 corners at best odds of 6/4.

Back Over 10.5 Corners at best odds of 6/4

Anytime Scorer

England are massive favourites to collect all three points in their campaign opener and there can be no doubt that they possess quality in abundance, however Sarina Wiegman’s ladies have won only two of their last five World Cup opening matches and as such, Haiti will be hopeful of causing an upset and at the very least getting onto the scoresheet.

Should Haiti add to the scoreline, the most likely candidate for hitting the back of the net is surely Melchie Dumornay, the youngster’s direct style and pace likely to cause problems for the England defence. With that in mind, we’ll be siding with her to score anytime at best odds of 14/1.

Back Melchie Dumornay to score anytime at best odds of 14/1

England v Haiti Best Odds

Outright

England – 1/50

Draw – 33/1

Haiti – 125/1

Correct Score

4-0 England – 11/2

5-0 England – 11/2

3-0 England – 6/1

6-0 England – 15/2

2-0 England – 9/1

7-0 England – 12/1

4-1 England – 18/1

1-0 England – 20/1

Result & BTTS

England – 3/1

Draw – 55/1

Haiti – 275/1