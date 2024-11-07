Wolves entertain Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and as such, why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK betting sites whereupon you can guarantee yourself the very best Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Southampton odds and free bet offers ahead of this match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 9th November 2024

Southampton edged their way to their first Premier League of the season when they beat Everton 1-0 in their last outing and Russell Martin will look to make it two on the bounce when his men visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Tenth time lucky

Southampton made it tenth time lucky when they put in a spirited display at home to Everton last time out, the Saints keeping the Toffees at arms length throughout before delivering a late sucker-punch through Adam Armstrong. A VAR intervention denied the visitors soon after and the Southampton fans were celebrating their first league top-flight victory since March 2023. Before this win, the south-coast side had gone 22 Premier League games without a win but whilst this victory was hugely welcomed, the Saints still sit in the relegation zone with two points separating them from safety.

In search of first league win

Wolverhampton Wanderers extended their unbeaten run to two games when drawing 2-2 at home to Crystal Palace on matchday 10, however the West Midlands side are still in search of their first top-flight win of the campaign. With three points collected from a possible thirty, Wolves sit firmly at the foot of the division but they are sticking by under-pressure boss Gary O’Neil for the time being. Not since the 1983/84 campaign have Wolves gone longer without registering a win at the beginning of the season and on that occasion they finished at the foot of the table and were relegated.

Buoyant mood

The Saints will be in buoyant mood following their first league win of the season but they will be up against a Wolves side who have few problems up front. The home side’s defensive frailties are clear for all to see and as such, we envisage Wolves following in Southampton’s footsteps and claiming their first maximum points haul of the campaign on Saturday afternoon.

Back Wolves to win at best odds of Evens