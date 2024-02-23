Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United Match Preview & Best Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be confident of collecting all three points when they entertain Sheffield United at Molineux on Sunday afternoon and you can add to the excitement by grabbing some excellent Wolves free bets when you register with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

Kick-off: 1.30pm UK Time, Sunday 25th February 2024

Sheffield United have been very much out of their depth in the Premier League this season and they head into their weekend trip to Molineux on the back of a 5-0 demolition at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in their last outing.

Possible European adventure

Less than two weeks on from breaking Chelsea hearts with a thrilling and intuitive display of counter-attacking at Stamford Bridge, Wolverhampton Wanderers came away from the capital with three more points in the bag courtesy of a 2-1 win at the Tottenham Stadium in their last outing. As things stand, Wolves sit in 11th position in the Premier League table with just three points separating them from the top seven although this gap could increase due to results on Saturday. Manager Gary O’Neil has been busy playing down talk of a possible European adventure for next season but with Chelsea busy with the EFL Cup final at the weekend, even a draw for Wolves on Sunday would enable them to jump into the top half of the table and potentially closer to the European berths.

Spring an upset

Wanderers have suffered defeat in each of their last two home outings and this may well give visitors Sheffield United some hope that they can spring an upset here. The Blades have struggled to haul themselves off the foot of the division this term and with just three league wins to their name in 2023/24, it’s hard to back them to get anything here. The South Yorkshire side did manage to get the better of Luton Town at Kenilworth Road two weeks ago but this came in-between two 5-0 defeats and in all honesty we would be surprised to see them add to the scoreline in the West Midlands.

Depleted defence

United edged their way to victory over Wolves in the reverse contest at Bramall Lane earlier this season but the visitors’ defence is somewhat depleted due to a suspension and ankle injuries and we envisage them being carved open by the home side in what looks set to be a one-sided exchange.

