Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 9th December 2023

After beating Burnley in their midweek Premier League outing, Wolverhampton Wanderers enter this contest looking to win back-to-back league games for the very first time this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers went into their midweek Premier League game against struggling Burnley on the back of three defeats from four outings, each by single-goal margins. Nevertheless they managed to collect all three points in a narrow 1-0 win over Vincent Kompany’s men and edge themselves ever closer to the top half of the league table. As things stand, Wolves sit in 13th position in the table and they won’t be looking nervously over their shoulders for a while yet given that they are nine points above the bottom three. Indeed, a win on Saturday afternoon could lift them into the top half of the Premier League table and within three points of a West Ham side against whom they do battle at the London Stadium next week.

The win over Burnley this week saw Wolves manage their first clean sheet since August and it extended their unbeaten run on home soil to five games, therefore the hosts will be confident of getting a positive result from this encounter.

Since beating high-flying Aston Villa 2-0 last month, Nottingham Forest suffered defeat in their subsequent four league outings with twelve goals leaked during that time. Five of these came against Fulham at Craven Cottage earlier this week and manager Steve Cooper is starting to really feel the pressure as his side edge ever closer to the relegation zone. The Tricky Trees can hardly afford to drop any more points this weekend although confidence won’t be boosted by the fact that they have only won once in their last six meetings with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

At Molineux, Wolves have managed to collect points against the likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Manchester City this season and the evidence points to them adding three more against a deflated Nottingham Forest side on Saturday afternoon, thus piling even more pressure on under-fire boss Steve Cooper.

Back Wolves to win and both teams to score at best odds of 3/1