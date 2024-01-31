Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 8.15pm UK Time, Thursday 1st February 2024

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be going all-out to avenge their controversial defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier in the season when the two sides do battle at Molineux on Thursday evening.

Wolverhampton Wanderers saw their unbeaten run across competitions extended to seven games when they brushed aside local rivals West Brom to the tune of 2-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup last weekend, however this eagerly awaited derby was spoilt by crowd trouble. Players were led from the field following disturbances and the match was postponed for 38 minutes, supports and police sustaining injuries and the FA stating that investigations are ongoing regarding the ‘inexcusable’ violence.

In the Premier League, Wolves have collected fourteen points since December 5th and they have avoided defeat in their last eight league outings on home soil with wins over the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City during this time. Nevertheless, they have lost all-but-one of their last seven Premier League encounters with Manchester United with no goals scored in the last three.

Manchester United made it through to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 4-2 win at Newport County on Sunday, however the Red Devils’ inconsistent form has been a cause for concern with their last twelve competitive outings returning four wins, three draws and five defeats. As things stand, Erik ten Hag’s men sit in 9th position in the Premier League table and defeat on Thursday evening would see them swap places with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Given that all-but-one of the last fourteen meetings between these sides have either been decided by just a one-goal margin or ended in stalemate, we envisage this being another closely-fought affair. Wolves have impressed in the big games this season and enjoy a solid record on home soil, however Man United should do enough to force their hosts to settle for a share of the spoils.

Back a draw at best odds of 13/5