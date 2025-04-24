Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City Odds & Preview

Wolves Eyeing Sixth Straight Win as Foxes Look to Save Face

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City – Saturday 26th April, 3:00pm

Premier League – Molineux Stadium

Wolves Riding High Into Derby Day

There’s something in the Molineux water lately, and it’s clearly doing the trick. Vítor Pereira’s Wolverhampton Wanderers are finishing the season with a flourish, having surged away from relegation danger thanks to a string of impressive results. Most recently, they claimed a gritty 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford – a result that firmly underlined their transformation from relegation scrappers to mid-table spoilers.

Now sitting comfortably in 15th place, the Old Gold have reeled off five consecutive Premier League victories and will be licking their lips at the prospect of making it six in a row – especially with a demoralised Leicester side rolling into town.

Nothing Left for the Foxes but Pride

For Leicester City, the end came last weekend, when a narrow 1-0 loss to Liverpool confirmed what most had long suspected – their relegation from the top flight is now official. Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side have looked out of their depth for most of the campaign, and they arrive in the Black Country with nothing to play for but a bit of pride (and maybe a future Championship audition reel).

Still, with five matches left to navigate, the Foxes will be desperate to avoid slipping further into ignominy. Whether they’ve got the stomach for a fight at Molineux, though, remains to be seen.

Bookies’ Verdict – Wolves Strong Favourites for Another Win

The bookmakers are firmly siding with the hosts here. The leading UK betting sites have priced Wolves at 11/20 to grab another three points, and adding Over 1.5 Goals boosts that price nicely to 10/11 – a nod to their recent attacking flair.

Leicester, meanwhile, are drifting at 9/2 – not surprising, given they’ve lost 16 of their last 18 in the league. The draw is also deemed unlikely at 3/1. But if you fancy getting involved, the new-customer offer from BetGoodwin – 50% back as a free bet up to £25 – could make a punt on the underdogs feel a bit less painful.

Head-to-Head: Wolves on the Trail of a Rare Double

Wolves ran riot in the reverse fixture earlier this season, dismantling Leicester 3-0 at the King Power. A repeat of that scoreline would not only be poetic but would also mark their first league double over the Foxes since the 1957-58 season. That same 3-0 outcome is available at 10/1 – ideal for the romantic statisticians among us.

Ones to Watch – Cunha’s Class, Mavididi’s Movement

Matheus Cunha has been a revelation this term, notching up 18 goal contributions across 28 Premier League appearances. The Brazilian already bagged one against the Foxes earlier in the season and looks a smart shout for another goal or assist here at a best price of 4/5.

On the Leicester side, Stephy Mavididi offers one of the few bright sparks. He scored in their last away outing at Brighton and is priced at 7/2 to find the net at Molineux – a tempting flutter if you think the Foxes can at least offer some resistance.

Predicted Line-Ups – Wolves Unchanged, Foxes Patch Things Up

Wolves are expected to stick with a familiar formula, although they’ll still be without Enso Gonzalez, Leon Chiwome, Sasa Kalajdzic and Yerson Mosquera through injury.

Leicester, already down and out, aren’t too ravaged by absences – only Abdul Fatawu and Jeremy Monga are likely to miss out.

For the hosts, Dan Bentley should continue in goal, with a back three of Bueno, Agbadou and Toti offering protection. Out wide, Semedo and Ait-Nouri provide thrust, flanking a midfield trio of João Gomes, André and Munetsi. Cunha will play just off frontman Strand Larsen in attack.

Leicester’s expected XI sees Hermansen in goal, with Pereira, Faes, Coady and Thomas across the back. Ndidi and Soumaré anchor midfield, supporting a more attacking line of Decordova-Reid, El Khannouss and Mavididi, with Jamie Vardy leading the line – presumably fuelled by Red Bull and sheer defiance.

Worth a Wager? Goals at Both Ends Might Surprise

It’s easy to assume a shut-out when a relegated side is involved, but stats suggest we could be in for some action. Wolves have seen both teams score in 10 of their 16 Premier League home games this season – including three of their last four.

Similarly, Leicester’s away days have featured goals aplenty – the same BTTS bet would’ve landed in 10 of their 16 trips on the road. So while they’ve been more powder puff than powerful lately, backing Both Teams to Score at 4/5 might still be worth a cheeky look.

Kick-off is at 3pm – and while Wolves are riding high and Leicester are flat on the mat, this derby still has the potential to deliver entertainment, goals, and possibly the loudest cheer of the afternoon if Vardy rolls back the years.