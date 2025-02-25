Wolverhampton Wanderers entertain Fulham in the Premier League this evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from a wide range of Premier League free bets and the latest Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Fulham odds and offers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.30pm UK Time, Tuesday 25th February 2025

Fresh from their third victory in four outings, Vitor Pereira’s Wolverhampton Wanderers will be going all-out to claim a third win on the bounce when they entertain Fulham at Molineux this evening.

Run for their money

Wolverhampton Wanderers managed to put a dent in the Champions League aspirations of AFC Bournemouth at the weekend when the West Midlands side left the south coast with the three points in the bag, courtesy of Matheus Cunha’s 13th Premier League goal of the season. Having won-to-nil against Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers, Wolves’ only defeat from four outings came against runaway league leaders Liverpool at Anfield and the Pereira’s troops gave the home side a run for their money after the break.

Rare home defeat

Fulham experienced a rare defeat at Craven Cottage last weekend when they came off second best to city rivals Crystal Palace, Joachim Andersen being credited with an own goal for the hosts and Daniel Munoz adding a second to ensure that the points went south of the river. After 26 rounds of fixtures, the Cottagers sit in 10th position in the league standings with 10 wins, 9 draws and 7 defeats to their name and irrespective of what happens tonight, the West London outfit will remain in touching distance of the top seven.

Team News:

Wolverhampton Wanderers: The Wolves are dealing with several injuries. Yerson Mosquera, Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic, and Boubacar Traore are sidelined with long-term injuries. Additionally, Santiago Bueno and Hwang Hee-chan are doubtful for this fixture due to recent knocks. ​

Fulham: The Cottagers will be without Sasa Lukic, who is recovering from a shoulder injury. However, Carlos Vinicius is back in contention after a brief absence. ​

Head to Head

In their last five encounters, Wolverhampton Wanderers have secured three victories, while Fulham has won once, and one match ended in a draw. The most recent meeting saw Wolves triumph 4-1 at Craven Cottage in November 2024

Betting Odds

Match Result: Wolverhampton Wanderers to win: 2/1 ​ Draw: 5/2 ​ Fulham to win: 6/4 ​

Correct Score: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0: 9/1 ​ Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1: 11/1 ​ Draw 1-1: 6/1 ​ Fulham 1-0: 8/1 ​ Fulham 2-1: 9/1 ​

Win to Nil: Wolverhampton Wanderers: 4/1 ​ Fulham: 3/1 ​

Both Teams to Score: Yes: 8/13 ​ No: 6/5 ​

Handicap Betting: Wolverhampton Wanderers +1: 4/7 ​ Fulham -1: 11/4 ​

Half-Time/Full-Time: Wolverhampton/Wolverhampton: 4/1 ​ Draw/Draw: 9/2 ​ Fulham/Fulham: 3/1 ​



Resilient

Fulham have been particularly adept at finding the back of the net on their travels, but here they are up against a resilient Wolverhampton Wanderers side which convincingly beat them earlier in the campaign. We envisage a closer scoreline this time around but Wolves’ attackers were lively in their last outing and we envisage the home side edging their way to another three points here.

Back Wolves to win 2-1 at best odds of 10/1 with BetVictor Bookmakers