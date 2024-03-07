Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Wolves Free Bets

Wolverhampton Wanderers do battle with Fulham at Molineux on Saturday afternoon, therefore now is an excellent time to check out the very latest Wolves free bets which you can claim when registering with any of our featured UK bookmakers using the links on this page.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 9th March 2024

Wolverhampton Wanderers were decisively beaten 3-0 by Newcastle United in their last outing and Gary O’Neil will be eager for his side to turn things around when they entertain Fulham at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

Unbeaten run

Wolves headed to St James’ Park at the weekend, looking to extend their unbeaten run on the road to seven games – a run which included successive victories over Chelsea and Spurs – however the West Midlands side lacked their usual counter-attacking bite and were very much second best throughout. This was Wolves’ first Premier League defeat away from home since Christmas and O’Neill’s men now sit in tenth position in the league standings, below the Magpies and Brighton & Hove Albion.

European berth

Wolves still have a decent chance to claim a European berth at the end of the season and a home win this weekend would certainly boost their cause in this department, just four points currently separating the West Midlands side from seventh-placed West Ham United.

Five-goal thriller

As things stand, Wolves’ weekend opponents Fulham sit just two positions and three points below them in the Premier League table, the Cottagers following up a fine 2-1 win over Manchester United with a similarly impressive 3-0 thrashing of Brighton & Hove Albion in their last outing. The Cottagers have failed to keep a clean sheet on their travels since September and this will certainly do them no favours, however they edged their way to three points in a five-goal thriller in their last meeting with Wolves at Craven Cottage in November.

Badly affected

Wolves were badly affected by the absences of Cunha and Hwang in their 3-0 defeat on Tyneside and with Fulham enjoying some excellent form in recent weeks, we envisage the visitors edging their way to all three points in what looks set to be an evenly-fought encounter.

Back Fulham to win and both teams to score at best odds of 4/1