Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion Match Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be going all-out to secure their first Premier League points under Gary O’Neil when they entertain Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.

Second best

Wolverhampton Wanderers ultimately came off second best when they lost by the only goal of the game at Old Trafford in their season opener, however the West Midlands side were dominant for lengthy periods and can consider themselves unlucky not to have gone home with at least something to show for their troubles. O’Neil’s men terrorised the home side’s defence throughout the match and the likelihood is that they will attempt to tear into the Seagulls’ rearguard on Saturday afternoon.

Failed to make dominance count

Indeed, Wolves managed no less than 23 shots in their last outing with Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha causing chaos for the home side’s backline. Nevertheless, Wolves failed to make their dominance count and this wastefulness came back to haunt them as they succumbed to a Raphael Varane goal in the 76th minute and went home pointless.

On the rampage

As for Brighton, they went on the rampage against newly-promoted Luton Town in their season opener, the south-coast side scoring four with only one conceded along the way. Having enjoyed 71% of the possession and making 27 shots against the Hatters, Brighton will look to continue their undeniably impressive scoring run under Roberto De Zerbi when they travel to Molineux.

Solid account

Wolves gave a solid account of themselves against the Red Devils last time out but we don’t envisage them replicating this performance at the weekend. Brighton’s cohesive pattern of play should prove too difficult for the home side to handle and while we envisage both sides getting onto the goal sheet, we expect the visitors to prevail and collect a maximum points haul.

