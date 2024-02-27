Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Wednesday 28th February 2024

Wolverhampton Wanderers made it two Premier League wins on the bounce when they edged past bottom side Sheffield United on Sunday and the West Midlands side will be confident of emulating this form in the FA Cup when they face Brighton & Hove Albion in the fifth round of the competition on Wednesday evening.

Two-game losing run

Wolverhampton Wanderers went into their weekend Premier League tie with bottom side Sheffield United on the back of a two-game losing run at Molineux, however the toothless Blades failed to pile too much pressure on the hosts’ rearguard and a header from Pablo Sarabia propelled the West Midlands outfit to their third victory from four top-flight outings. As things stand, Wolves sit in ninth position in the Premier League table with just six points separating them from sixth-placed Manchester United, while they have already brushed aside Brentford and West Bromwich Albion en-route to this stage of the FA Cup.

Top seven

While Wolves only managed a single goal against the Blades, midweek cup opponents Brighton & Hove Albion fired five past them in the fourth round of this competition, before which the Seagulls put four past Stoke City in their tournament opener. Brighton kept themselves in the top seven in the Premier League table thanks to a 1-1 draw at home to Everton last time out, while they will soon be up against Roma in the last sixteen of the Europa League. They ran out 4-1 winners at Molineux back in August but their last meeting with Wolves at the Amex Stadium ended goal-less.

Weighing up the changes

The respective Premier League standings of these sides would suggest that this contest will be evenly-fought, however we envisage each manager weighing up a number of changes in personnel here. There are now no replays at this stage of the competition and the match must be settled somehow, therefore with De Zerbi’s men well versed in handling the additional pressures of European competition, we believe that this game will go the distance and that the Seagulls will prevail from the penalty spot.

