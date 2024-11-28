Wolverhampton Wanderers entertain AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to check out our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from the very best Wolverhampton Wanderers versus AFC Bournemouth odds and Premier League free bet offers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 30th November 2024

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O’Neil reunites with his former employers when his men take on AFC Bournemouth at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

Unbeaten run

After demolishing Fulham to the tune of 4-1 in their last outing, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be going all-out to clinch a third win on the bounce this weekend. The West Midlands side managed just a solitary win in their first six Premier League games of 2024/25 under Gary O’Neil and that seemed to vindicate the Bournemouth boards’ decision to get rid of him. Nevertheless, Wolves bounced back from this poor start and head into this weekend’s home game on the back of a four game unbeaten run in the Premier League, winning each of their last two against Southampton and Bournemouth.

Defensive issues

Having collected eight points from their last four league outings, Wolves have hauled themselves out of the relegation zone and currently sit in 17th position, albeit above 18th-placed Ipswich Town on goal difference alone. With goals in each of their last thirteen competitive matches, finding the net has never been an issue for Wolves this season, however defensive issues mean that O’Neil’s men have leaked more goals (28) than any other side in the top-flight.

Wounded

As Wolves celebrate their recent wins, Bournemouth head to the West Midlands wounded from successive defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, these losses sending them down to 13th position in the standings. As with Wolves, the Cherries are having few issues finding the back of the net with sixteen goals coming in their opening 12 league matches, however their form on the road has been letting them down with no wins in their last four away from home and no clean sheet in any of their trips since they visited Molineux in April.

Clinical

Andoni Iraola’s men have what it takes to break Wolves down this weekend, however the home side have generally been pretty clinical in the final third since the start of the season and with two hefty shots in the arm from their recent successes, we’ll be siding with the West Midlands side to edge their way to success here.

