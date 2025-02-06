Wigan Athletic face Premier League opposition in the fourth round of the FA Cup when they entertain Fulham on Saturday afternoon, therefore now is an excellent time to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers where you can benefit from the latest Wigan Athletic versus Fulham odds and FA Cup free bet offers.

Wigan Athletic v Fulham Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 8th February 2025

Marco Silva’s Fulham made light work of Championship side Watford in the third round of the FA Cup and the West London outfit will be confident of brushing aside Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

Continental competition

Fulham are still searching for their first taste of FA Cup stardom, the side usually falling to the fourth round curse with eliminations at this stage of the competition in all-but-one of the last five seasons, the sole exception being the appearance in the quarter-finals in 2023. The Cottagers are looking to break into the European berths in the Premier League this term, while the FA Cup also offers them a route into continental competition, the West London outfit having lost twice in their last thirteen outings across competitions.

Silverware

Unlike their more esteemed opponents, Wigan Athletic do have an FA Cup trophy in their cabinet, the Lancashire side having claimed the silverware in 2012/13 when beating Manchester City. Having made it past Carlisle United, Cambridge United and Mansfield Town thus far, the Latics will be bidding to edge themselves into the fifth round for the first tie since 2017/18.

Team Form and League Standings

Wigan Athletic: Currently 16th in League One with 34 points from 28 matches, Wigan have had something of a mixed season thus far. Their recent form includes a 1-1 draw against Lincoln City, a 1-0 loss to Peterborough, and a 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers.

Fulham: Sitting 9th in the Premier League with 36 points from 24 games, Fulham are enjoying a strong season. Recent results include a 2-1 win over Newcastle United, a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United, and a 2-0 triumph against Leicester City.

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first FA Cup meeting ever between Wigan and Fulham. Historically, Fulham have dominated recent encounters, remaining unbeaten in the last 19 matches against Wigan across all competitions, with eight wins and eleven draws.

Team News

Wigan Athletic: Midfielder Silko Thomas is a doubt after an early substitution due to injury against Lincoln City. Joseph Hungbo may step in if Thomas is unavailable.

Fulham: Defender Kenny Tete is unlikely to feature due to a knee injury, while Reiss Nelson has a chance of returning from a hamstring issue.

Match Prediction:

Given the disparity in league standings and recent form, Fulham enter the match as clear favourites and even with potential squad rotations, their quality is expected to be sufficient to secure a comfortable victory over Wigan. As such, we’ll be siding with a 2-0 win for the Premier League side as they move into the fifth round of the competition this weekend.

