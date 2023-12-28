Wigan Athletic v Carlisle United Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7pm, Friday 29th December 2023

Carlisle United have failed to register a single win in any of their last eight League One outings and as such, victory at Wigan Athletic on Friday evening is a must for the Cumbrians as they find themselves sitting at the foot of the division.

After collecting just 17 points from their opening 23 league matches, Carlisle United find themselves propping up the rest of the division as we head into the second half of the 2023/24 season. The Cumbrians’ last tasted success while on league duty when beating Burton Albion 2-1 over two months ago and some sections of support are starting to call for Paul Simpson’s head on a platter, many forgetting where the club were sitting when he took the reins at Brunton Park. Indeed, had Simpson not taken charge in 2022, there is every possibility that Carlisle could be plying their trade in the National League right now although that appears to be cutting little ice with some who believe that making a jump up a division without any meaningful improvements in the squad is a piece of cake.

Come January, Carlisle United’s new American owners might have decided to dig deep into their pockets and spend a few dollars in the sales. This might have the desired effect of keeping the Brunton Park outfit in the third tier for another season although as things stand, a turnaround in fortunes is needed as soon as possible, certainly well before any new players have a chance to gel and make their presence felt.

As for Wigan Athletic, they are in a better position but not by that much. The Lancashire outfit sit six points above their weekend opponents in the League One table although without their eight-point deduction in place, they would be sitting comfortably in the top half of the table at the half-way point of the campaign.

Wigan Athletic have been experiencing a dismal set of recent results but they have home advantage on their side here and all things considered, should have the edge on a Carlisle United outfit which are struggling in the final third. Throw in a couple of howlers for Carlisle keeper Tomas Holy in recent weeks and this has the makings of a home win for the Latics on Friday evening.

