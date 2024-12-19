West Ham United entertain Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, therefore why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers and grab yourself the very best West Ham versus Brighton odds and latest Premier League free bets.

West Ham v Brighton Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 21st December 2024

West Ham United have never before beaten Brighton & Hove Albion at home in the Premier League and the East London outfit will look to end this particular hoodoo when the two sides do battle on Saturday afternoon.

Even keel

West Ham United were unable to build on their much-needed win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and could only manage a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth on Monday evening. Nevertheless, Julen Lopetegui’s troops sit in 14th position in the league standings with seven points separating them from 18th-placed Ipswich Town. Inconsistency has been very much the theme for the Irons this season and Saturday’s hosts will be desperate to get themselves onto an even keel. The Hammers have been gradually rebuilding the walls of their East London fortress with a decent enough ten points collected from their last five league outings at this venue, the exact amount that they earned from their previous eleven at the London Stadium, therefore confidence will be high in the home camp ahead of this clash.

Wings clipped

Brighton & Hove Albion had their wings clipped when losing 3-1 to arch-rivals Crystal Palace win their most recent Premier League outing. The Seagulls have managed a measly two points from their last four league outings with a mere two wins from their last nine across competitions, not a good return for a side with continental aspirations. Nevertheless, the south coast side remain in the mix for a European berth with just three points separating them from fifth-placed Manchester City.

Sturdier

On home soil, West Ham have been somewhat sturdier this season although their inconsistency makes us wary of backing them to get their first ever home win over the Seagulls in the Premier League era. That said, an injury-hit Brighton cannot be relied upon either and as such, we’ll be siding with this match to end with the spoils being shared.

