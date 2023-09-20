West Ham v Backa Topola Match Preview & Best Odds

West Ham lifted the Europa Conference League trophy at the end of last season and as such they have earned themselves a place in this season’s Europa League where they open their account with a home meeting with Backa Topola on Thursday evening.

Kick-off: 8pm, Thursday 21st September 2023

West Ham United’s victory over Serie A side Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final back in June gave Hammers fans much to look forward to. A place in this season’s Europa League was an immediate benefit but perhaps more importantly it made the club a more attractive proposition for new players, David Moyes subsequently able to strengthen his side to a level where they are genuinely capable of lifting more silverware in 2023/24.

The Hammers have started their Premier League campaign in excellent fashion with 10 points collected from their opening 5 outings, the sole defeat during this time coming against defending champions Manchester City against whom they led at half-time. This defeat will clearly have been disappointing for Moyes and his men, however he will be looking forward to returning to European competition for a third successive season.

West Ham avoided defeat throughout their entire European campaign last term even though Moyes rotated his squad along the way. They will be a tough obstacle for visitors Backa Topola who will be in no doubt that they have been thrown in at the deep end here. Indeed the visitors will have been deflated by their 7-1 aggregate demolition to Braga in the Champions league third qualifying round, however they have collected 19 points from 7 league games and sit above the likes of Red Star Belgrade and Partisan Belgrade in the Serbian top-flight.

That aside, this Europa League has all the makings of a thoroughly one-sided affair and while the Hammers won’t be underestimating their opponents, this is nevertheless as good an opener as they could have wished for. Moyes may make a few alterations for this clash but even so, the home side will have more than sufficient quality to see them through to a comprehensive win on Thursday evening.

