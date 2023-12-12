West Ham United v SC Freiburg Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Thursday 14th December 2023

Both West Ham United and SC Freiburg are assured of a place in the knockout stages of the 2023/24 Europa League but given that they are locked level on twelve points apiece, it remains to be seen who will finish in pole position in Group A.

In recent years, West Ham United boss David Moyes has become somewhat accustomed to hectic schedules, however he had little answer to the stomach bug which affected his squad towards the end of last week. This contributed to the weekend 5-0 thrashing by Fulham at Craven Cottage which came on the back of a hard-fought victory over Tottenham Hotspur just three days earlier. Moyes and his players can relax somewhat knowing that they have earned a place in the knockout stages of the Europa League but they will be eager for the win which would ensure that they can avoid the last 32 round.

A draw here would be enough for the Hammers to make it straight into the last sixteen of the tournament but Moyes will be demanding an improved performance from his men to that which saw them grind out an unconvincing 1-0 win over Backa Topola two weeks ago. That same evening, SC Freiburg demolished Olympiacos to the tune of 5-0 but the visitors will need to follow this up with nothing short of victory at the London Stadium in order to overtake the Hammers and finish the group campaign in pole position.

West Ham won the reverse fixture 2-1 in Germany earlier in the competition but it remains to be seen whether their illness-struck squad can fully recover in time for this match. Either way, this will be a thoroughly entertaining game and we envisage the hosts battling their way to a draw which would ensure they go straight into the last sixteen.

