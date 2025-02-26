West Ham United entertain Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening and as such,. now is an excellent time to check out the very latest West Ham versus Leicester City odds and best Premier League free bets which you will find when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

West Ham United v Leicester City Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Thursday 27th February 2025

Hot on the heels of their hard-fought win against city rivals Arsenal, West Ham United play host to relegation-threatened Leicester City on Thursday evening, the hosts looking to avenge their 3-1 defeat to the Foxes at the King Power Stadium in December.

First home defeat

West Ham put to an end a four-game winless run and subjected Arsenal to their first home defeat of the season in the Premier League when running out 1-0 winners at the Emirates Stadium at the weekend, Jarrod Bowen scoring what proved to be the winning goal at the stroke of half time. This was the second win for Graham Potter since he took the reins at West Ham although his troops still sit in 16th position in the league standings, goal difference separating them from 15th-placed Manchester United after 26 rounds of fixtures. On home soil, the Hammers have triumphed in eight of their last nine meetings with newly promoted sides and confidence will be high in the home camp ahead of this midweek affair.

Dealt another blow

Ruud Van Nistelrooy enjoyed a win over West Ham in his first game in charge of Leicester City, however since then he has overseen ten top-flight defeats from twelve outings, including defeats in the last six on home soil with an aggregate scoreline of 15-0. The chances of Leicester making a swift return back to the Championship look high and their bid to remain in the Premier League were dealt another blow at the weekend with a 4-0 thrashing by Brentford. The Foxes now sit in 19th position in the league standings with five points separating them from safety, therefore the omens aren’t looking good.

Defensively frail

West Ham will be in high spirits following their weekend win over the Gunners, while Leicester City are floundering on the back of some dismal results. A defensively frail Foxes will likely prove no match for the home side here and we’ll be siding with the Hammers brushing their relegation-threatened opponents aside with relative ease.

Back West Ham to win 3-0 at best odds of 12/1 with BetVictor Bookmakers

West Ham United v Leicester City Best Betting Odds

Match Result Odds:

West Ham United: 4/6 ​

​ Draw: 10/3 ​

​ Leicester City: 24/5 ​

First Goalscorer Odds:

Evan Ferguson: 27/5 ​

​ Danny Ings: 11/2 ​

​ Jarrod Bowen: 11/2 ​

​ Mohammed Kudus: 6/1 ​

​ Jamie Vardy: 13/2 ​

​ Lucas Paqueta: 13/2 ​

​ Crysencio Summerville: 7/1 ​

​ Tomas Soucek: 15/2 ​

​ Patson Daka: 17/2 ​

​ Odsonne Edouard: 17/2 ​

​ Lewis Orford: 9/1 ​

​ Andrew Irving: 9/1 ​

​ Facundo Buonanotte: 19/2 ​

​ Stephy Mavididi: 10/1 ​

​ Luis Guilherme: 11/1 ​

Half Time/Full Time Odds:

West Ham/West Ham: 7/4 ​

​ Draw/West Ham: 4/1 ​

​ Draw/Draw: 11/2 ​

​ Leicester/Leicester: 7/1 ​

​ Draw/Leicester: 10/1 ​

​ West Ham/Draw: 15/1 ​

​ Leicester/Draw: 16/1 ​

​ Leicester/West Ham: 22/1 ​

​ West Ham/Leicester: 40/1 ​

Correct Score Odds:

West Ham 1-0: 6/1 ​

​ West Ham 2-0: 7/1 ​

​ West Ham 2-1: 15/2 ​

​ West Ham 3-0: 11/1 ​

​ West Ham 3-1: 12/1 ​

​ Draw 0-0: 10/1 ​

​ Draw 1-1: 13/2 ​

​ Draw 2-2: 14/1 ​

​ Leicester 1-0: 14/1 ​

​ Leicester 2-0: 28/1 ​

​ Leicester 2-1: 16/1 ​

​ Leicester 3-0: 66/1 ​

​ Leicester 3-1: 40/1 ​

Both Teams to Score Odds:

Yes: 4/5 ​

​ No: 21/20 ​

Over/Under 2.5 Goals Odds:

Over 2.5 Goals: 4/5 ​

​ Under 2.5 Goals: 1/1 ​

Double Chance Odds:

West Ham or Draw: 1/6 ​

​ Leicester or Draw: 5/4 ​

​ West Ham or Leicester: 1/7 ​

Draw No Bet Odds:

West Ham United: 2/9 ​

​ Leicester City: 3/1 ​

Winning Margin Odds:

West Ham by 1 Goal: 5/2 ​

​ West Ham by 2 Goals: 7/2 ​

​ West Ham by 3 or More Goals: 5/1 ​

​ Leicester by 1 Goal: 7/1 ​

​ Leicester by 2 Goals: 20/1 ​

​ Leicester by 3 or More Goals: 66/1 ​

​ No Goals Scored: 10/1 ​

To Win to Nil Odds:

West Ham United: 7/4 ​

​ Leicester City: 15/2 ​

Total Goals Over/Under Odds:

Over 1.5 Goals: 2/9 ​

​ Under 1.5 Goals: 3/1 ​

​ Over 3.5 Goals: 2/1 ​

​ Under 3.5 Goals: 2/5 ​

​ Over 4.5 Goals: 9/2 ​

​ Under 4.5 Goals: 1/7 ​

Both Teams to Score in Both Halves Odds:

Yes: 12/1 ​

​ No: 1/66 ​

To Score in Both Halves Odds: