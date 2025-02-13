West Ham United entertain city rivals Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is a great time to take advantage of the many Premier League free bets and best West Ham United versus Brentford odds which you can enjoy when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

West Ham United v Brentford Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 15th February 2025

Both West Ham United and Brentford will be battling hard to atone for previous London derby defeats when they lock horns with each other at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Precarious situation

Since Graham Potter took the reins at West Ham United, their has been a notable absence of the predicted new manager bounce and with just a solitary point collected from a possible nine in their last three top-flight outings, the Hammers sit in the lowly position of 16th in the Premier League standings. In fairness, what might seem at first glance to be a precarious situation for the Hammers is far from the case as they enjoy a ten point lead over 18th placed Leicester City who occupy the highest relegation berth. Nevertheless, one victory in seven across competitions is often the sort of recipe that ends with a relegation battle and as such, they will be desperate to get one over on their city rivals when they visit this weekend.

Far from consistent

Potter’s troops have been far from consistent at their East London home this season, their last eight league outings at this venue returning three wins, two draws and three defeats, while the side have managed a measly two clean sheets since the start of last year whilst on Premier League duty.

In the European mix

Similarly, Brentford have been particularly adept at letting visiting teams find the back of the net at their West London abode, Tottenham Hotspur the latest opponents to add to the woes of Thomas Frank’s men. The Bees were very much in the European mix in the earlier stages of the campaign thanks to their exploits on home soil, however they now find themselves in the bottom half of the table, ten points adrift of sixth-placed Newcastle United.

Solid performances

To be fair, Brentford have made up for their shortcomings at home by putting in some solid performances on their travels and the expectation is that the Hammers will give up plenty of opportunities on Saturday afternoon, as they have been tending to do at this venue of late. Up front, West Ham can still pack a punch and we envisage them finding the back of the net here but all things considered, we expect the Bees to overcome whatever is thrown at them and make the short journey back across town with the points in the bag.

Team News:

West Ham United:

Incomings: The Hammers have bolstered their squad with the loan signing of striker Evan Ferguson from Brighton & Hove Albion. Additionally, James Ward-Prowse has returned from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest. Both players are expected to be included in the matchday squad this weekend.

Injury Updates: Lucas Paquetá (groin), Edson Álvarez, and Jean-Clair Todibo have all returned to training and are available for selection. However, Michail Antonio remains sidelined due to injuries sustained in a car accident in December. Niclas Füllkrug and Crysencio Summerville are also unavailable due to hamstring injuries.

Brentford:

Injury Updates: The Bees are dealing with several injuries. Josh Dasilva (knee), Gustavo Nunes (back), Rico Henry (thigh), Aaron Hickey (thigh), and Igor Thiago (knee) are expected to miss the match. There is optimism that goalkeeper Mark Flekken will return from a side strain. Additionally, on-loan defender Michael Kayode could make his full Premier League debut at right-back.

Match Outcome Odds:

West Ham Win: Approximately 11/8

Approximately 11/8 Draw: Approximately 11/4

Approximately 11/4 Brentford Win: Approximately 2/1

Note: Odds may vary slightly between bookmakers.

Correct Score Odds:

West Ham 2-1: 9/1

9/1 West Ham 1-0: 11/1

11/1 Draw 1-1: 13/2

13/2 Brentford 2-1: 11/1

11/1 Brentford 1-0: 14/1

Goals Markets:

Over 2.5 Goals: 8/13

8/13 Under 2.5 Goals: 13/10

13/10 Both Teams to Score (Yes): 1/2

1/2 Both Teams to Score (No): 6/4

First Goalscorer Odds:

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford): 6/1

6/1 Evan Ferguson (Brentford): 13/2

13/2 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham): 13/2

13/2 Yoane Wissa (Brentford): 7/1

7/1 Danny Ings (West Ham): 7/1

Note: Player availability may affect these odds.

Additional Insights:

Historical Performance: Brentford have had a strong record against West Ham in recent Premier League meetings with just a single defeat in the last four meetings.

Recent Form: Both teams have experienced challenges recently. West Ham have collected just a single point from their last three outings, while Brentford have won just one of their last five across competitions.

