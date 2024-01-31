West Ham United v Bournemouth Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

West Ham Free Bets

West Ham United entertain AFC Bournemouth at the London Stadium on Thursday evening, therefore now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK bookmakers and pick up some mouthwatering West Ham free bets as well as some other great Premier League deals ahead of this midweek clash.

West Ham United v Bournemouth Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.30pm UK Time, Thursday 1st February 2024

West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth do battle at the London Stadium on Friday evening, the Hammers desperate for three points to boost their chances of creeping closer to the top four and Bournemouth doing their utmost to haul themselves further from the drop zone.

West Ham United are still in search of their first win of 2024, the East London outfit having been dumped out of the cup by Championship side Bristol City in a third round replay earlier this month and sharing the spoils with Brighton & Hove Albion and bottom side Sheffield United in their two Premier League games since the turn of the year. This disappointing run comes hot on the heels of three back-to-back Premier League wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United and Arsenal where the Hammers scored seven without reply across those three matches. Not since 2009/10 have West Ham managed four successive Premier League clean sheets on home soil, however confidence will be high on Thursday evening, especially since the Hammers have only leaked four goals in 540 minutes of top-flight football at this venue.

In contrast, Bournemouth conceded exactly that amount in ninety minutes against Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium in their last Premier League outing although they responded to this thrashing by putting five without reply past Championship side Swansea City in the fourth round of the FA Cup last week. That said, the Cherries are looking rejuvenated right now with wins in eight of their last eleven games across competitions although West Ham will present the south coast side with a much tougher test than Swansea on Thursday evening. Bournemouth can add to the scoreline here but we envisage the Hammers inflicting upon the Cherries a third successive Premier League defeat.

Back West Ham United to win and both teams to score at best odds of 16/5