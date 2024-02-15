West Bromwich Albion v Southampton Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Friday 16th February 2024

West Bromwich Albion and Southampton are both aiming for promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season and they lock horns with each other at the Hawthorns on Friday evening.

Struggling for consistency

West Bromwich Albion have struggled for consistency this season and have thus far failed to string together anything more than a three-match winning run. Nevertheless, they remain very much in contention for a play-off berth and currently sit in fifth position in the Championship table, despite posting five league defeats since the beginning of December. Having twice surrendered the lead in the 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town last weekend, the Baggies returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win at home to Cardiff City on Tuesday evening and this was their fifth successive win on home soil whilst on Championship duty, the West Midlands side conceding just a single goal during this time.

Impressive unbeaten run

Southampton’s impressive unbeaten run came to an end when they lost 3-1 at Bristol City on Tuesday evening, their first defeat since September 30th. This south-coast side had gone an amazing 25 games without defeat across competitions and they will be confident that the disappointment at Ashton Gate will prove to be a minor blemish on what has otherwise been an excellent campaign thus far. The Saints sit in third position in the league table as things stand and having leaked a total of six goals across their last two outings, there’s every reason to believe that a clean sheet won’t be coming their way on Friday evening.

Vulnerable side

Indeed, Southampton have been showing a vulnerable side of late and the Baggies will be confident of inflicting upon the visitors a second successive defeat. Nevertheless, the indications are that this will be an evenly-fought affair and we’ll be siding with the spoils being shared in what will likely prove to be an entertaining encounter.

