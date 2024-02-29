West Bromwich Albion v Coventry City Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Friday 1st March 2024

Both West Bromwich Albion and Coventry will be aiming to boost their promotion chances when they go head-to-head at the Hawthorns on Friday evening.

Taken full advantage

Ahead of their 35th Championship outing of the campaign, West Bromwich Albion sit in fifth position in the league standings and while some may argue that this is something of an anomaly with the side having failed to win more than two back-to-back wins since November, they haven’t actually suffered successive defeats whilst on league duty since December. Consistently adding points to their tally week-in and week-out, they have taken full advantage of their rivals’ inconsistencies in recent weeks and the aim now will be to return to winning ways at the Hawthorns where they won five on the bounce prior to the 2-0 defeat to Southampton earlier this month.

Excellent response

Coventry City head into this weekend affair on the back of a thorough demolition of Maidstone United in the fifth round of the FA Cup, the National League South side conceding five without reply against the Sky Blues. This was an excellent response from Coventry, coming as it did on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Preston North End and manager Mark Robins will be hopeful that it can be followed up by another positive result on Friday evening.

Decent form

Both Coventry and West Brom have been enjoying some decent form of late and the importance of gaining the three points here won’t be lost on either team. West Brom are favourites to claim the spoils on home soil but Coventry will have benefitted from their FA Cup victory and for that reason we’ll be siding with this one ending all-square.

