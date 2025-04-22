As the Baggies search for a new manager, why not register today with leading betting site William Hill where you can benefit from a great range of promotions such as football free bets, price boosts and enhanced places on selected horse races.

West Brom Search for New Boss After Mowbray Exit: Who’s Leading the Race?

Third Managerial Change of the Campaign for the Baggies

West Bromwich Albion are once again on the lookout for a new head coach, following the dismissal of Tony Mowbray just three months into his second stint at the club. It marks their third managerial change of a turbulent season at The Hawthorns.

Mowbray’s return was cut short after the Baggies’ bank holiday Monday defeat to Derby County, a result which effectively dashed their hopes of reaching the play-offs. Now sitting 10th in the Championship and trailing the top six by six points with just a handful of league fixtures remaining, the club’s promotion bid looks all but over.

Mowbray’s Second Spell Ends in Disappointment

The 60-year-old’s reappointment followed the departure of Carlos Corberán, who left for Valencia earlier in the campaign. The Spaniard had rejuvenated West Brom after taking over in October 2022, steering them from near the foot of the table to the brink of play-off qualification the following spring.

Mowbray’s return came almost 16 years after he initially left the Midlands outfit for Celtic in 2009. His second spell, however, yielded just five wins from 18 matches, with the side sliding from seventh to tenth in the table during that period.

Gary O’Neil Heads the Betting Market

Gary O’Neil has emerged the early front-runner to take the reins at West Brom, with odds of 3/1 available with some leading bookies. The 40-year-old was relieved of his duties by Wolves in December after a 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich Town, which left the club four points above the Premier League drop zone.

During his time in charge at Molineux this season, O’Neil’s side struggled at both ends of the pitch. They conceded 40 goals, including 14 from set pieces—more than any other top-flight team—and scored just 24, despite an expected goals figure suggesting they should have netted nearly five fewer.

Cooper Among the Leading Contenders

Not far behind in the market is Steve Cooper, priced at 4/1. The former Leicester City manager also lost his job earlier this season after a four-match winless run left the Foxes hovering just two points above the relegation zone.

Although dismissed in November, Cooper’s work has arguably been cast in a more favourable light by Leicester’s subsequent struggles, with their relegation now confirmed with five games still to play.

Rosenior Also in the Frame

Liam Rosenior rounds out the early favourites at best odds of 5/1. The ex-Hull City boss has seen his reputation rise rapidly, despite a surprise sacking from the Tigers after leading them to a seventh-place finish in the Championship.

Rosenior quickly returned to management, taking charge of Strasbourg in France, where he has led the club into contention for a top-four spot in Ligue 1—a remarkable turnaround from their 13th-place finish under Patrick Vieira the previous season.

With West Brom’s promotion push all but over, the club’s hierarchy must now decide who will guide them into the next chapter. Whether they opt for experience, resurgence, or continental flair, the appointment will be crucial to their long-term ambitions.