Watford v Leicester City Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 10th February 2024

Watford have been struggling with a poor run of form in recent weeks and they will be in for a tough afternoon when they entertain Championship leaders Leicester City on Saturday.

Watford were easily second best when losing to Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday evening and while none of the Hornets’ players did themselves justice at St Mary’s, Valerian Ismael is unlikely to ring many changes for the meeting with league leaders Leicester City at Vicarage Road this weekend. Watford will be eager to make a late dash for a top six berth but their latest poor run could prove costly, the Hornets having won just once in their last seven outings, this coming against struggling Queens Park Rangers.

Leicester City are showing absolutely no signs of slowing down any time soon, the 5-0 demolition of Stoke City on Saturday leaving no-one in any doubt that their sole focus is on winning promotion as champions. The Foxes sit eleven points clear of second-placed Southampton (who enjoy one game-in-hand) and they are massive odds-on favourites to finish the season in pole position. The East Midlands side have returned six wins from their last eight outings across competitions and they found the net eleven times in their last three wins over Birmingham City, Swansea City and Stoke City while conceding just a single goal during that time.

Watford were completely outclassed by Southampton in the FA Cup earlier this week and as such, this isn’t an ideal time for them to be facing the Championship pace-setters. This should prove to be a competitive affair but the visitors clearly have enough quality in the ranks to cope with whatever the home side throw at them.

Back Leicester City to win and both teams to score at best odds of 13/5