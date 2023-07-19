Victor Osimhen Next Club Odds: Where next for the Napoli striker?

Victor Osimhen Odds

Victor Osimhen helped guide Napoli to the Serie A title in 2022/23 and it is possible that he may be snapped up by another club this summer, therefore now is a great time to register with any of our featured bookmaker partners and get the very best Victor Osimhen odds and offers ahead of the new campaign.

Update: 19.07.23

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is set for a move to pastures new during the summer transfer window and it appears as though his next destination could well be the French capital.

French champions PSG are reportedly prepared to make an offer of as much as €150 million to secure the signature of Victor Osimhen from Serie A champions Napoli before the end of the current transfer window. The Nigerian striker is one of the most sought-after players in the transfer market after playing a pivotal part in lifting his side to the Serie A title at the end of the 2022/23 campaign with a record 26 goals to his name. He scored five times whilst in Champions league action last term and is the main summer target of a handful of clubs on the continent, however he has two years left on his contract with Napoli and club president Aurelio de Laurentiis has in the past hinted that the club have no intention of selling him any time soon.

Nevertheless the Napoli president has now admitted that the 24-year-old could be on his way out if an interested party made an offer which really couldn’t be refused. The asking price for the player is thought to be in the region of £100 million and with Manchester United and Chelsea having been linked with the player, PSG have emerged as leading contender to secure his signature in the next few weeks.

Hot on PSG’s heels in the betting market is Chelsea who are as low as 4/1 (best odds 5/1) to secure the signature of Osimhen, while Manchester United come in next at a general 9/2.

Victor Osimhen Next Club Odds

9/2 – Paris Saint Germain (lowest odds 7/2)

9/2 – Chelsea (lowest odds 4/1)

5/1 – Manchester United (lowest odds 4/1)

12/1 – Bayern Munich (lowest odds 6/1)

25.06.23

With Napoli having won the 2022/23 Series A title, the club can command sizeable fees for each of their star players. Manchester United may be in line to secure the signature of Kim Min-Jae while star striker Victor Osimhen may be set to up sticks and move elsewhere this summer.

Scudetto success

2022/23 was an excellent season for Napoli and on the back of their Scudetto success, they may be set to lose a handful of key players. Once such player is star striker Victor Osimhen who banged in more goals (26) than any other Serie A player. The club certainly won’t be selling him for peanuts however and whoever (if anyone) lures him away from Napoli will need to dig deep into their pockets.

Unwilling to part company

Napoli clearly won’t be willing to part company with Osimhen, however it’s not possible to totally rule out a summer exit until the transfer window slams shut. Should he decide to move to pastures new, who are the main contenders to sign him?

Striker priority

Chelsea would seem the obvious choice on paper, given that their main priority this summer should be a striker. The West London side managed a mere 38 goals in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign with top scorer Kai Havertz scoring seven of these. For a club which will surely be looking to challenge for the title – at least in the longer term – a high-scoring frontman is a must.

Bidding war

Manchester United’s relative lack of goals in 2022/23 didn’t prevent them from claiming a top three position in the Premier League, however their 58 league goals were fewer than any other side in the top eight. Marcus Rashford banged in 17 of these and he was the only player to make it into double figures. Clearly the Red Devils will be going all-out to secure a frontman in the summer sales although they will be extremely wary of becoming involved in a summer-long bidding war.

Victor Osimhen Next Club Odds

5/1 – Chelsea

13/2 – Manchester United

12/1 – Bayern Munich

14/1 – Real Madrid

18/1 – Paris Saint-Germain