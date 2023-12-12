Union SG v Liverpool Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Liverpool Free Bet

Liverpool face Union SG in their final Europa League group match on Thursday secure in the knowledge that they are through to the last sixteen of the tournament as Group E winners, therefore why not take advantage of some exclusive Liverpool free bet offers and other Europa League promotions which you can get hold of simply by registering today with any of our featured UK and Irish betting sites using the links provided.

Union SG v Liverpool Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 5.45pm UK Time, Thursday 14th December 2023

Liverpool are through to the last sixteen of this season’s Europa League campaign as Group E champions with four points separating them from second-placed Toulouse and just one group match left to play.

Despite suffering defeat in their fourth Europa League group match, Liverpool are through to the knockout stages of the competition with plenty of room to spare after thumping LASK Linz to the tune of 4-0 at Anfield a fortnight ago. This was the start of a four-game winning run for the Reds who followed it up with wins over Fulham, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp’s men taking advantage of Arsenal’s weekend slip-up against Aston Villa to send themselves to the summit of the league table. Before Liverpool prepare for upcoming games against Man United and Arsenal, they need to turn their attention to their final Europa League group match on Thursday although their progress in the competition is assured regardless of the result here.

Klopp’s men head into this midweek outing having triumphed in all-but-two of their last seventeen group games in Europe’s top two competitions with 50 goals scored during this time. They have avoided defeat in their last five European trips to Belgium and as such, confidence will understandably be high ahead of this clash.

Union SG sit third in Group E with five points from their five matches and they will need to upset the form book with a win against the Reds and hope that Toulouse lose to LASK Linz in order to make it through to the last sixteen. If Union SG finish in third position they will drop down into the play-offs in the Europa Conference League while a fourth-placed finish would see them exit European competition completely for the remainder of the season.

The onus here is very much on the home side and this may be their best chance to get one over on Liverpool, manager Klopp likely to rotate his side ahead of tough league games on the horizon. Nevertheless, whichever line-up Klopp decides upon for this match, they should be more than strong enough to outgun the hosts and end the group stages on a positive note with all three points.

Back Liverpool to win and both teams to score at best odds of 3/1