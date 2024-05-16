Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Betting Odds

There’s a massive fight coming our way on Saturday 18th May when Fury and Usyk do battle in Saudi Arabia and as such, now is an excellent time to check out all the best betting odds which you can find when signing-up with any of our featured UK betting sites using the links provided.

Saturday, 18th May 2024

We’ve got a real thriller coming our way this weekend with Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fighting it out over 12 rounds in Saudi Arabia in the battle to be crowned Undisputed Heavyweight Champion.

All eyes will be on the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, 18th May when Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fight it out in a winner-takes-all battle.

Total Rounds﻿ 1/66 Over 3.5 1/20 Over 4.5 1/14 Over 5.5 1/9 Over 6.5 2/11 Over 7.5 1/4 Over 8.5 1/3 Over 9.5 9/4 Under 10.5 7/2 Under 8.5 5/1 Under 7.5 7/1 Under 6.5 12/1 Under 4.5 18/1 Under 3.5 25/1 Under 2.5 Bet £10 Get £40

What Round will Fight End?﻿ 13/1 Round 9 14/1 Round 10 17/1 Round 8 18/1 Round 11 19/1 Round 7 22/1 Round 6 22/1 Round 12 25/1 Round 5 28/1 Round 4 40/1 Round 3 80/1 Round 2 80/1 Round 1 Bet £10 Get £40

Undisputed heavyweight king

Neither Tyson Fury nor Oleksandr Usyk need much introduction to anyone with even the slightest interest in boxing and the pair will lock horns this weekend, the winner becoming the first boxer to hold all four belts at any one time. The Gypsy King is slight favourite to become the undisputed heavyweight king but there’s every chance that Usyk will get the better of him, just as he did to compatriot Joshua.

Evenly-fought affair

The bookmaker betting odds suggest that this is likely to be a very evenly-fought affair but the British boxer is marginal favourite at a best price of 19/20 while his opponent is available at best odds of 5/4. This is clearly a very tough one to call but most punters have been aiming towards Fury emerging victorious, the Brit putting his WBC title very much on the line in the hunt for Usyk’s WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

Best betting odds

