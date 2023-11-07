Toulouse v Liverpool Match Preview & Best Odds

Live coverage on BT Sport 1 at 5:45pm UK Time, Thursday 9th November 2023

Liverpool thrashed Toulouse to the tune of 5-1 when they locked horns on Merseyside a fortnight ago and the Coupe de France winners will be eager to exact their revenge when the sides do battle in the reverse fixture on Thursday evening.

Toulouse demolished Nantes 5-1 in the final of the Coupe de France a few months ago and they were themselves on the receiving end of such a convincing scoreline when they went up against Liverpool at Anfield two weeks ago. This was the first European defeat of the season for Carles Martinez’s side and failure to take anything from the return match this week will push Toulouse ever closer to the Europa Conference League. Having lost their subsequent three games, Les Violets head into this midweek affair having gone five matches without a win and as such, any optimism will likely have completely evaporated ahead of their meeting with one of the Europa League favourites.

Liverpool are now just one of three sides – the others being A.S. Roma and Bayer Leverkusen – with a perfect 100% record in the group stages of this season’s Europa League and Jurgen Klopp’s men are just one game away from guaranteeing for themselves a place in the knockout stages of the tournament. Liverpool were pretty toothless when edging past Luton Town with a very late winner at Kenilworth Road at the weekend but while they left plenty to be desired against the Hatters, a refreshed set of options up front should help the Reds maintain their 100% record in their Europa League group this week.

