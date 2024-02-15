Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Spurs Free Bets

Tottenham Hotspur will be eager to further cement their position in the top four of the Premier League table when they entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon, therefore now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can claim a plethora of excellent Spurs free bets and other promotions ahead of this clash.

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 17th February 2024

Tottenham Hotspur fought back from a goal behind to beat Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend and they will look to further cement their lofty position in the top four of the Premier League table when they entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers in North London on Saturday afternoon.

Bedlam

Tottenham Hotspur were stifled by Brighton & Hove Albion in the first half of their meeting last weekend, however they came alive after the break and claimed the spoils courtesy of goals from Pape Sarr and Brennan Johnson. The latter goal, scored in the dying seconds of stoppage time, resulted in bedlam at the Tottenham Stadium and sent Spurs above Aston Villa in the Premier League table, a position which they still hold thanks to the Villains’ defeat to Manchester United.

Second defeat in three

While Spurs were celebrating their fifth successive home win, Wolverhampton Wanderers were subjected to a second defeat in three league outings as they went down 0-2 at home to Brentford, a disappointing follow-on to an excellent 4-2 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The West Midlands side have gone unbeaten in their last five on the road across competitions and they have triumphed over Spurs in the last two meetings between the sides at Molineux.

Smaller injury list

That said, Tottenham’s recent injury list is getting smaller and the likelihood is that Pochettino will field near full-strength starting eleven for this match, the first time he has been able to do so far many weeks. The home side will therefore prove too hot for the visitors to handle and for that reason we’ll be siding with the hosts to win here and keep a clean sheet into the bargain.

Back Spurs to win-to-nil at best odds of 12/5