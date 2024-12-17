Tottenham Hotspur entertain Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Thursday evening, therefore why not help yourself to the very best Spurs versus Man United odds and latest Carabao Cup free bet offers, which you can claim when registering a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers today.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Thursday 19th December 2024

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will head into their midweek Carabao Cup quarter-final meeting on a high after each collecting maximum points from their weekend Premier League outings.

Tough encounters

Having managed just a single win from eight Competitive outings, – a shock 4-0 Premier League thrashing of Man City – Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou was coming under huge pressure. Nevertheless, the Spurs gaffer enjoyed a positive reaction from his troops – albeit against Premier League strugglers Southampton – when they made the journey to St Mary’s Stadium at the weekend and went in at the break some five goals to the good. This 5-0 victory proved to be the final straw as far as the Saints board were concerned and they finally decided that the time was right to sack under-fire boss Russell Martin. Only Chelsea (with 37 goals) have found the back of the net more than Spurs (with 36 goals) whilst on Premier League duty and the North London outfit sit in tenth position in the league standings after sixteen rounds of fixtures. Spurs face some tough encounters against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in the next couple of weeks, but they must first turn their attention to the Carabao Cup where they will look to get past Manchester United and claim a place in the last four for the third time in five seasons.

Bounced back

Manchester United appear to have bounced back from a disappointing start to the season, new manager Ruben Amorim overseeing back-to-back wins over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League and most recently arch-rivals Manchester City in the Premier League. The Red Devils still languish in the bottom half of the league standings but a mere six points separate them from the top four and Amorim will be hopeful that the win over Pep Guardiola’s men will have boosted confidence in his squad. The focus will now be shifted to the midweek clash with a Spurs side against which Man United have failed to beat in four attempts, the latest meeting ending in a 3-0 defeat for the Red Devils at Old Trafford. Nevertheless, United have triumphed in each of their last six Carabao Cup away matches with an aggregate scoreline of 14-1, a run which includes wins over Chelsea and Manchester City.

Inconsistent and unpredictable

Spurs may have enjoyed a convincing win over the Red Devils in the last meeting between the sides, however Ange Postecoglou’s troops have been inconsistent and unpredictable of late and they certainly cannot be relied upon to deliver the goods here. The Red Devils haven’t been at their best in recent outings – despite coming out on top in each of their last two across competitions – but we envisage them battling their way to a draw after 90 minutes in North London, before edging past their hosts in the resultant penalty shoot-out.

Back a draw (Man United win on penalties) at best odds of 6/1