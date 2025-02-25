Tottenham Hotspur entertain Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers, whereupon you can benefit from a wide range of Tottenham Hotspur versus Manchester City odds and Premier League free bet offers, ahead of this clash.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.30pm UK Time, Wednesday 26th February 2025

There’s potential for history to be made on Wednesday evening when Tottenham Hotspur will aim to become the first side to beat both Manchester City and Manchester United three times apiece in a single season.

Upward trajectory

Tottenham Hotspur have beaten Manchester United on three separate occasions this season, while the North London outfit have enjoyed a double over Manchester City ahead of their Wednesday evening meeting with Pep Guardiola’s troops. Having edged past the Red Devils 1-0 earlier this month, Spurs enjoyed a routine 4-1 victory over relegation-threatened Ipswich Town in their last outing and confidence will be high ahead of the visit of Man City on Wednesday evening. Nevertheless, Ange Postecoglou’s troops sit in the relatively lowly position of 12th in the league standings and this is clearly far from acceptable for a club of Tottenham Hotspur’s stature, however since the return to action of several injured players, results have taken an upward trajectory.

Helplessly watching from the sidelines

Manchester City will be eager to get their campaign back on track following a hugely disappointing weekend defeat to title favourites Liverpool. Pep Guardiola’s men failed to deal with the Reds’ unstoppable march towards the ultimate domestic prize, the lack of a focal point clear for all to see with Erling Haaland helplessly watching from the sidelines. City are clinging onto their top four spot in the league standings – goal difference alone separating them from fifth-placed Newcastle United – and nothing short of victory will do at the Tottenham Stadium this week.

Blue torch paper

In the final third, Spurs have once again lit the blue torch paper but we envisage the visitors heading home with at least one goal in the bag. Even with Haaland out of the equation, City had a handful of moments against Liverpool at the weekend and we envisage them taking a share of the spoils back home with them on Wednesday evening.

