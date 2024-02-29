Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace Match Preview & Best Odds

Tottenham Hotspur entertain Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 2nd March 2024

Having had no top-flight football for a fortnight, Tottenham Hotspur will be going all-out to claim all three points in their London derby match with near-neighbours Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Disappointment

Tottenham Hotspur’s last Premier League outing ended in disappointment when they lost 2-1 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, this result ending a five-game unbeaten league run for the North London outfit. Ange Postecoglou’s side have had two weeks to reflect on this defeat and in fairness it was pretty much on the cards following unconvincing performances against Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion. Spurs have now dropped out of the top four in the Premier League table to be replaced by Aston Villa and Postecoglou will be determined to get things back on track when Crystal Palace come to town on Saturday afternoon. Spurs do have a game-in-hand over the four sides above them in the Premier League table but their quest for a Champions League berth hasn’t exactly been helped by their defensive frailties which has seen them conceded in each of their last eight league outings.

Lengthy recuperation

Oliver Glasner’s Selhurst Park debut couldn’t have been much better with his new charges thrashing struggling Burnley 3-0 although whether the Eagles’ soaring success is anything more than a ‘new manager bounce’ remains to be seen. Either way, it did Palace’s prospects of keeping clear of the relegation zone no harm whatsoever and confidence will be high ahead of their trip north of the river. Glasner’s next aim will be to end an eight-game winless away run on Saturday afternoon, however Spurs should be refreshed from their lengthy recuperation period and while their defensive frailties would suggest that a clean sheet won’t be coming their way this weekend, we do envisage the home side outgunning the opponents here.

