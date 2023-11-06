Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Spurs Free Bets

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Mauricio Pochettino back to White Hart Lane tonight as he brings his Chelsea side across town for this eagerly-awaited London derby, therefore now is a great time to register a new account with any of our featured new betting sites and take advantage of some exceptional Spurs free bets and other Premier League offers.

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Monday 6th November 2023

Tottenham Hotspur have been dumped off the summit of the Premier League by Manchester City, however the North London outfit will look to retake pole position when they lock horns with arch-rivals Chelsea at White Hart Lane tonight.

Mauricio Pochettino has been warned not to expect a guard of honour when he returns to White Hart Lane as Chelsea boss this evening and the chances are he won’t get such a welcome from the home fans. The Blues’ mini revival came to an abrupt halt when they were beaten 2-0 by local rivals Brentford at Stamford Bridge in their last Premier League outing and while Pochettino’s men swept aside Championship side Blackburn Rovers by the same scoreline in the EFL Cup on Wednesday evening, the Chelsea boss will be desperate to haul his men out of the bottom half of the league table by taking all three points in North London tonight.

The Chelsea faithful may well take a small amount of comfort from the fact that their side have collected seven points from their last three away games in the league although to be fair these were accumulated from meetings with bottom-half sides AFC Bournemouth, Burnley and Fulham. Pochettino will be in pensive mood as he looks to avoid a 16th league defeat of 2023 and in all honesty it’s hard to back the visitors with much conviction here.

Selhurst Park is a tricky outing for any visiting team but Tottenham Hotspur managed to earn three points there in their last outing courtesy of a narrow 2-1 win. This sent them two points clear at the top of the table although they have been knocked off top spot on account of Manchester City’s 6-1 demolition of Bournemouth at the weekend. Spurs will be confident of extend their winning league run to five games for the first time since 2018 when they enjoyed a solid run under none other than Pochettino.

Pochettino returning to White Hart Lane and halting Spurs’ unbeaten league run would make an excellent screenplay but the likelihood is that this won’t be happening. Tottenham have managed to brush aside almost every single foe this term and while the former manager will be eager to prove a few points here, we envisage him and his men leaving with their tails between their legs.

Back Spurs to win and both teams to score at best odds of 3/1