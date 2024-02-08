Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 10th February 2024

Tottenham Hotspur will be going all-out to secure their fifth successive home win in the Premier League when they entertain Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

Tottenham Hotspur were forced to settle for a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Everton in their last outing, the Toffees levelling the scoreline at the eleventh hour with a controversial goal nodded in courtesy of Jarrad Branthwaite. With Aston Villa thumping bottom side Sheffield United to the tune of 5-0 later in the day, Spurs have fallen to fifth position in the Premier League table with two points separating them from Villa.

With just a single win in their last four outings and seven goals conceded during this time, Spurs need to up their game somewhat although in fairness they have triumphed in their last four in front of their own home fans whilst on Premier League duty.

Brighton & Hove Albion needed no lessons in how to find the back of the net when they demolished arch-rivals Crystal Palace to the tune of 4-1, a perfect response to their 4-0 defeat to Luton Town a few days earlier. Inconsistency has been ever apparent at Brighton this season but they sit in eighth position in the league table and still have Europe very much in their sights.

The confidence of the Seagulls will have been diminished by the fact that they have failed to win any of their last five league outings away from home while they have failed to add to the scoreline in their last two road trips, however while we’ll be siding with Spurs to continue their fine home form with a win here, we envisage the visitors adding to the scoreline in what could prove to be an evenly-fought encounter.

Back Spurs to win and both teams to score at best odds of 15/8