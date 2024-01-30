Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Spurs Free Bets

There’s a London derby coming our way on Wednesday evening when Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Brentford at White Hart Lane, therefore now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK bookmakers where you can claim some amazing Spurs free bets and other exclusive midweek promotions.

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.30pm, Wednesday 31st January 2024

Having been dumped out of the FA Cup by current holders Manchester City on Friday evening, Tottenham Hotspur return to Premier League action when they entertain London rivals Brentford on Wednesday evening.

Tottenham Hotspur were forced to share the spoils with Manchester United at Old Trafford in their first and as yet only Premier League outing of 2024, however they will be confident of claiming a maximum points haul when they entertain Brentford on Wednesday evening. They followed this with a 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester City in the FA Cup and as such, their sixteen year wait for silverware continues. Ange Postecoglou’s side will now turn their attention back to the Premier League and keeping within spitting distance of the top four on the table, while also holding off potential challengers below them, such as Manchester United. Spurs will be confident of at least finding the net against the Bees given that they have scored in each of their last 33 top-flight outings, while in their last nine meetings with Brentford they have lost just once whilst on league duty.

Brentford have gone unbeaten in each of their last four meetings with Tottenham Hotspur and they too found themselves out of the FA Cup when they lost at Wolverhampton Wanderers at the third round stage earlier this month. Thomas Frank’s men bounced back with a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last time out, thus ending a losing run in the league which stretched back five games. With just six points separating them from the relegation zone, Brentford aren’t in a comfortable position right now and a win on Wednesday evening would certainly help their cause.

To be fair, Brentford are rarely at their best on their travels and the likelihood is that Tottenham Hotspur will bounce back from their narrow FA Cup defeat to Manchester City by taking a maximum points haul and the visitors adding a consolation goal along the way.

Back Spurs to win and both teams to score at best odds of 15/8