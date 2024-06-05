Menu

T20 Cricket World Cup Betting Odds

05/06/2024

The 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup is now underway and as such, now is a great time to check out the very best cricket world cup betting odds and free bet offers which you can find when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites.

 

Defending T20 Cricket World Cup champions England will look to successfully defend their trophy in the 2024 renewal of the competition.

 

T20 Cricket World Cup Winner

5/2

India

7/2

Australia

11/2

England

13/2

West Indies

7/1

South Africa

14/1

New Zealand

18/1

Pakistan

45/1

Afghanistan

70/1

Sri Lanka

150/1

Bangladesh

500/1

Netherlands

500/1

Ireland

500/1

Scotland

750/1

USA

750/1

Namibia

1500/1

Oman

2500/1

Papua New Guinea

2500/1

Canada

2500/1

Nepal

3000/1

Uganda

 

Spared an embarrassing defeat

England were spared an embarrassing defeat in their T20 Cricket World Cup opener yesterday with rain halting play in a game in which Scotland had got themselves very much on top. This game was reduced to ten overs a side with rain halting play for over two hours, however the weather failed to improve and in the end, England had no time left to complete a run chase and the match was finally abandoned at 8pm.

 

Third favourites

England are now third favourites to win the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup, the Three Lions also up against Australia and Namibia in their group. Should England finish in the top two in their group, then they will move into the Super 8 stage where eight sides from the four groups will form two separate groupings, the top two from each of these going through to the semi-finals of the tournament. The winners of the semi-finals will face each other at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on 29th June.

 

Disappointing showing

Following their disappointing showing in their tournament opener, the Three Lions are third favourites to lift the trophy at a best price of 11/2, behind favourites India at best odds of 5/2 and second-favourites Australia at 7/2. The West Indies are a 13/2 shot for success in the competition while South Africa complete the top five in the outright betting at a best price of 7/1.