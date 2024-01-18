Swansea City v Southampton Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Swansea City Free Bets

Swansea City entertain Southampton in the Championship at lunchtime on Saturday and as such, now is a great time to check out the very latest Swansea City free bet offers which you can claim simply by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites using the links provided.

Swansea City v Southampton Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 12.30pm UK Time, Saturday 20th January 2024

Promotion hopefuls Southampton travel to Swansea City on Saturday afternoon in search of the three points which could send them level with second-placed Ipswich Town in the Championship table.

The main talk ahead of this weekend fixture is the return of Russell Martin to the Swansea.com Stadium as Southampton manager. In the Swansea hot-seat, Luke Williams will be focusing purely on his third game in charge after being installed as manager prior to the FA Cup victory over Morecambe. The Swans twice surrendered a one-goal lead against Birmingham City at St Andrews at the weekend and while the 2-2 draw was hardly a disaster, it was nevertheless a poor return for what was a solid Swansea performance. The South Wales side have suffered just a single defeat from their last six competitive outings although that one loss was a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of weekend opponents Southampton.

The Swans are seven points short of sixth position in the Championship and they will be desperate for a win here, however it’s a tall order against a Southampton side which are enjoying a 20-game unbeaten run right now. The Saints have been showing a relentlessness which hints that a return back to the top-flight may be more likely than it previously seemed. The south-coast outfit have prevailed just once in their last five away games but while the home side will be relishing the chance to put in a good showing against the in-form side in the second tier, the likelihood is that the visitors will continue their unbeaten run by taking a maximum points haul here.

Back Southampton to win and both teams to score at best odds of 11/5