Sunderland entertain Stoke City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon and as such, why not grab yourself the best Championship free bet offers and latest Sunderland versus Stoke City odds by registering a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers today.

Sunderland v Stoke City Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 12.30pm UK Time, Saturday 7th December 2024

Sunderland’s title challenge has faltered significantly in recent weeks and they will be desperate to return back to winning ways when they entertain 14th-placed Stoke City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Surrendered pole position

Prior to the start of the season, Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris would have been more than happy had he been told that his side would be sitting in fourth position in the Championship table at this stage of the campaign, however he would be less than thrilled by the manner in which they have surrendered pole position. Having been at the summit of the league standings only a few weeks ago, the Black Cats have failed to win any of their last six Championship matches with the spoils shared in all-but-one of these. The exception to this run of draws was the disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of promotion rivals Sheffield United on Friday evening and the Wearside outfit will be desperate to return to winning ways again.

Mountain to climb

Meanwhile, Stoke City are thirteen matches into the reign of manager Narcis Pelach and questions are being asked as to whether he is actually the best man for the job. During his time in the dugout, the Spaniard has overseen just three wins, while the Potters have failed to win any of their last four games, draws against Millwall, Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End being followed by a 2-0 defeat at home to title-chasing Burnley in their last outing on Saturday afternoon. Stoke now sit nine points adrift of the play-off berths and the side have a mountain to climb if they wish to take their place in the promotion battle in the latter stages of the season.

Throw caution to the wind

This weekend’s clash between the Black Cats and the Potters could be a somewhat tense affair between two sides who are starting to struggle for wins, however we envisage the Black Cats throwing caution to the wind and edging their way to an unconvincing victory in front of their ever-expectant home fans.

Back Sunderland to win 2-1 at best odds of 15/2