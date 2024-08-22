Sunderland and Burnley do battle at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, therefore now is an excellent time to check out the very best Sunderland v Burnley betting odds and free bets which you can claim when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites using the links on this page.

Sunderland v Burnley Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 24th August 2024

Sunderland and Burnley have enjoyed excellent starts to their respective Championship campaigns but something will have to give when they lock horns at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Title challenge

Any Clarets fans harbouring doubts regarding the appointment of Scott Parker as manager will surely have been satisfied by their side’s excellent start to the season with hugely convincing wins coming in each of their opening two league outings. The Clarets have banged in nine goals in their meetings with Luton Town and Cardiff City while conceding just once along the way and expectation is already growing that another title challenge is in the offing, even at this early stage of proceedings.

One defeat on the road

Including matches in the latter stages of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, the Clarets have only lost once on the road in their last four trips, a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, therefore few will be too concerned ahead of the trip to Wearside on Saturday afternoon.

Unknown quantity

Regis Le Bris arrived at the Stadium of Light as something of an unknown quantity but the French manager has thus far delivered a perfect start to the season with a 2-0 win at Cardiff City and a 4-0 demolition of Sheffield Wednesday on Wearside, a match which many expected the Owls to dominate. Le Bris will now need to deal with high expectations and there’s little doubt that his side will be put to the test by the Clarets this time around.

High octane affair

We expect the Stadium of Light to be full of noise in what could well prove to be a high octane affair and the home side will certainly play a large part in this match, however there is a strong feeling that Burnley can and will romp the Championship and on that basis, we’ll be siding with Scott Parker’s men to collect a hard-earned three points here.

Back Burnley to win and both teams to score at best odds of 15/4