Stoke City entertain Millwall at lunchtime on Saturday, therefore now is a great time to check out the very best Stoke City versus Millwall odds and best bookmaker free bet bonus offers which you can claim when registering today with any of our featured UK betting sites.

Stoke City v Millwall Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 12.30pm UK Time, Saturday 9th November 2024

Millwall enjoyed a fourth successive 1-0 win when beating promotion favourites Leeds United on Wednesday evening and the Lions will be aiming to make it five wins on the trot when they travel to Stoke City at lunchtime on Saturday.

Confidence high

Millwall have hauled themselves into the top five of the Championship table on the back of some excellent recent form, the south-east London side going six games without defeat and winning each of their last four by a scoreline of 1-0. Their most recent win came against promotion and title favourites Leeds United at the Den on Wednesday evening and confidence will be high in the Lions camp ahead of their trip to Stoke City on Saturday.

Excellent form

Despite enjoying some excellent form of late, the travelling Millwall fans may not be full of confidence ahead of their trip to the Bet365 Stadium, given that their side have managed just a single victory from their six Championship away games this term, this coming in the form of a 1-0 win at Swansea City late last month.

Bounced back

Stoke City have bounced back from a 2-0 defeat at promotion-chasing Sheffield United last month by taking maximum points in each of their subsequent two Championship outings, the Potters returning wins over Derby County (2-1) and Blackburn Rovers (0-2) since the start of the month. These wins have lifted Stoke up to 14th position in the league table with just four points separating them from the top five, therefore a win here would propel the Potters to within a point of Millwall.

Run out of steam

Indeed, Stoke head into this match on the back of a three-game unbeaten run at the Bet365 Stadium including a 6-1 thrashing of Portsmouth – and following their hard-fought victories over Burnley and Leeds at the Den, there’s every chance that Millwall may run out of steam. This could present the Potters with a great chance to claim their third straight win in the league and haul themselves to within spitting distance of the play-off berths.

Back Stoke City to win at best odds of 8/5