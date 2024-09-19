Stoke City entertain Hull City at the Britannia Stadium on Friday evening and as such, why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK football betting sites and enjoy some excellent free bets as well as the very best Stoke City v Hull City betting odds ahead of this encounter.

Stoke City v Hull City Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm, Friday 20th September 2024

Stoke City will make their first outing under new boss Narcis Pelach on Friday evening when they entertain Hull City at the Britannia Stadium.

Mixed start

Stoke City go head-to-head with Hull City on Friday evening in their first outing since the departure of Steven Schumacher and arrival of replacement manager Narcis Pelach. The Potters have had a mixed start to the campaign with wins over Plymouth Argyle and Coventry City along with defeats to West Bromwich Albion and Watford before the international break. They returned from the break with a 1-0 defeat to Oxford United last weekend and this proved to be Schumacher’s last match in the dugout. Having appointed Pelach as Schumacher’s successor, Stoke City will be aiming to record their second Championship home win of the campaign against a Hull City outfit which have struggled to get going this term.

Winless

Hull have yet to record a win whilst on league duty this season under new boss Tim Walter. The Tigers finished in seventh position at the end of last season and they started life under Walter with three back-to-back draws with Bristol City, Plymouth Argyle and Millwall. The East Yorkshire side lost 2-0 to Leeds United and Sheffield United either side of the international break and Walter will be desperate to get a much-needed victory at the Britannia Stadium.

Instant boost

Stoke could receive an instant boost following the appointment of Pelach and against a Hull City outfit which have failed to click under their new boss, however we’ll be siding with the away side to collect all three points in front of their travelling fans.

