Stoke City v Cardiff City Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 8th February 2025

Stoke City earned their place in the fourth round of this season’s FA Cup with victory over Championship promotion-hopefuls Sunderland and they will be hoping for another successful outing when they entertain Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Flexed their muscles

Sunderland and Stoke City may be plying their trade at opposite ends of the Championship standings but it was the Potters who flexed their muscles when the two sides collided at the Stadium of Light last month. Mark Robins’ troops managed an extra-time winner, courtesy of Niall Ennis, and they will be more than happy to put their thus-far disappointing league campaign to one side when they face Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend.

Tore the form book to shreds

Cardiff City also tore the form book to shreds when beating title-chasing Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane in the third round of the competition, a 19th minute strike from Cian Ashford proving to be the only goal of the game and enough to send the South Wales outfit into the fourth round. This victory was the fourth outing in an eight-game unbeaten run for the Bluebirds although Omer Riza’s men were slaughtered 7-0 by league leaders Leeds United last time out.

Team News

Stoke City: Manager Mark Robins faces several injury concerns. Sam Gallagher and Ben Pearson are sidelined with hamstring injuries, while Sol Sidibe (muscle) and Lynden Gooch (leg) remain unavailable for this fourth round clash. Additionally, Ben Wilmot is expected to miss the game due to an injury sustained in the recent defeat to Portsmouth.

Manager Mark Robins faces several injury concerns. Sam Gallagher and Ben Pearson are sidelined with hamstring injuries, while Sol Sidibe (muscle) and Lynden Gooch (leg) remain unavailable for this fourth round clash. Additionally, Ben Wilmot is expected to miss the game due to an injury sustained in the recent defeat to Portsmouth. Cardiff City: The Bluebirds are without Ryotaro Tsunoda (knock), David Turnbull (muscle), Isaak Davies (leg), and Roko Simic (knock). On a positive note, veteran midfielder Aaron Ramsey made a return from a long-term hamstring injury, featuring for the Under-21s recently, and may be in contention for a place on the bench.

Closely contested affair

Given the current form and injury concerns of both teams, this encounter is expected to be a closely contested affair. A draw in regular time seems the most likely outcome here with hosts Stoke City edging through to the fifth round of the competition in a penalty shootout.

Back Stoke City to win on penalties at best odds of 9/1