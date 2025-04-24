St Mirren vs Rangers Odds: Gers looking to bounce back from European Heartache

Paisley Punch-Up: Can St Mirren Make it a Hat-Trick Against Reeling Rangers?

St Mirren vs Rangers – Saturday 26th April, 3:00pm

Scottish Premiership

Rangers Hoping for Redemption After European Heartache

Rangers make their way to Paisley this Saturday looking to shake off the lingering disappointment of their Europa League exit. The dream of continental glory came to a screeching halt in the Basque Country last Thursday, where Athletic Club handed the Glaswegians a tidy 2-0 defeat, bringing their silverware ambitions for the season to an unceremonious end.

Back on domestic soil, their previous outing wasn’t short on drama either. Two goals and one man down at Pittodrie, they clawed their way back to snatch a late point against Aberdeen – not exactly textbook, but it did the job. That hard-earned draw also ended a five-game winning run away from home, though it did stretch their unbeaten Premiership away streak to nine. The twist? Their last road defeat came… right here in Paisley, on Boxing Day. Déjà vu, anyone?

Buddies in Buoyant Mood After Top-Six Sealing Win

St Mirren are loving life at the moment. Their thrilling 3-2 win over Ross County last time out not only leapfrogged them over Hearts in the standings, but also secured a third straight top-six finish – a remarkable feat for Stephen Robinson’s ever-improving side.

They’ve now strung together back-to-back home wins in the league for the first time all season, having previously dismantled Kilmarnock 5-1. Momentum is firmly with the Buddies, and there’s no shortage of confidence in the camp that they can topple Rangers for a third successive time.

Market Movers – Are the Bookies Ready for Another Upset?

Rangers might be the favourites on paper, but there’s a whiff of unease in the odds. The leading bookmakers go 3/4 on a Gers win, but St Mirren can be snapped up at 11/4 – the same price as the draw. And if you think lightning really can strike thrice, the Buddies winning three on the bounce against the Ibrox men is not as far-fetched as it once seemed.

Meanwhile, leading UK bookmaker SBK are offering new customers a tasty Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets – a tempting prospect for anyone brave enough to go against the odds in Paisley.

Head-to-Head: Saints Sensing a Streak

St Mirren are suddenly enjoying their time against Rangers. After a wretched run of 13 defeats and a solitary draw in 14 meetings, they’ve now got two wins on the bounce – including that unforgettable stoppage-time victory at home in December. It’s a record that’s gone from miserable to marvellous in record time.

Ones to Watch: Boyd-Munce and Away-Day Igamane

For St Mirren, Caolan Boyd-Munce has turned into quite the talisman. He’s scored four times in his last four appearances, including the dramatic winner against Rangers in their previous Paisley clash. Keep an eye on him again this weekend.

As for the visitors, Hamza Igamane has a taste for road trips – his left-footed screamer at Aberdeen was his 11th league goal of the season, and he seems to thrive away from the Ibrox spotlight.

Team News – Missing Men and MLS Moves

St Mirren will have to do without their top marksman this time around, with Toyosi Olusanya packing his bags for the MLS and a stint with Houston Dynamo. That’s a hefty hole to fill up front.

Rangers, meanwhile, are limping to the finish line in defence. Ridvan Yilmaz and Leon Balogun both hobbled off in Bilbao, while Dijon Sterling and Neraysho Kasanwirjo remain in the treatment room. It’s a backline held together with duct tape and crossed fingers at this point.

Expect St Mirren to line up with Zach Hemming in goal, a defence of Fraser, Gogic, Taylor and Alebiosu, while the midfield should feature Phillips, O’Hara and the ever-dangerous Boyd-Munce. Up front, look for John, Ayunga, and Mandron to lead the line.

Rangers are likely to send out Kelly between the sticks, with Tavernier, Propper, Souttar and Jefte forming the back four. In midfield, Barron, Raskin and Diomande will try to pull the strings, while Cerny and Dessers support the in-form Igamane.

Betting Angle – Goals Galore in Paisley?

If you’re a fan of a good old-fashioned goal-fest, then this might be your kind of game. Rangers’ last 11 away league fixtures have averaged a staggering 4.36 goals per match, with Over 2.5 Goals landing in 10 of those. Both teams have scored in the last 10 as well – if clean sheets are your thing, look away now.

St Mirren have also been lighting up the scoreboard at home lately – their last three home ties ended 3-2, 5-1, and 2-5. That’s not football, that’s pinball.

Backing Over 2.5 Goals looks like a banker at 4/5, and for those wanting a little more spice, why not consider Both Teams to Score and Over 3.5 at a best price of 2/1? This one could have all the ingredients for another Paisley thriller.

Kick-off is set for 3pm – and with European wounds still fresh for Rangers and St Mirren flying high, this could be one of the standout matches of the Scottish Premiership weekend.