St Johnstone v Ross County Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Wednesday 26th February 2025

Ross County will be eager to haul themselves into the upper half of the Scottish Premiership table before the split and they have an excellent chance to claim three more points when they face bottom side St Johnstone in Perth tonight.

Nailed-on

St Johnstone followed up a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Kilmarnock with another loss at home to Heart of Midlothian, these results leaving Saints rooted firmly to the foot of the Scottish top-flight standings with six points separating them from 11th-placed Dundee. Indeed, the Perthshire side look nailed-on as far as relegation to the Championship is concerned and while they still have plenty of time to save their top-flight status, the fact that they have lost 18 of their 27 league outings doesn’t bode well ahead of the final stages of the campaign.

Must-win

Ahead of tonight’s trip to Perth, Ross County sit just two points adrift of sixth-placed St Mirren and with six outings left before the division splits in two, they will consider this to be a must-win encounter. The Stags claimed their fourth win from five away matches when beating Motherwell to the tune of 3-0 at Fir Park on their travels earlier this month and they followed this with a fine 3-1 victory over struggling Dundee last time out. Three clean sheets have come County’s way in their last five away trips and should other results prove favourable tonight, the Highland outfit could lift themselves up to 6th position in the league standings.

Low-scoring

With these two sides (as well as Motherwell) having scored less goals than any other side in the top-flight this term, we envisage this being a low scoring affair. Nevertheless, Ross County will see this as a great chance to get into the top half of the table and we’ll be siding with them to claim three points on their travels tonight.

