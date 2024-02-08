Southampton v Huddersfield Town Match Preview & Best Odds

High-flying Southampton will be eager to keep the pressure on league leaders Leicester City by taking three points from their weekend meeting with Huddersfield Town at St Mary’s, therefore now is the best time to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers and claim some exclusive Southampton free bets as well as some other great Championship promotions.

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 10th February 2024

High-flying Southampton will be going all-out to further extend their impressive unbeaten run when they entertain struggling Huddersfield Town at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Having lost four games on the bounce earlier in the campaign, there was talk that Southampton might part company with Russell Martin but all things considered, he has since proven himself to the best man to haul the Saints back into the top-flight. The south-coast outfit extended their unbeaten Championship run to a hugely impressive 21 games when winning 2-0 away at struggling Rotherham United last time out, fifteen wins coming the way of Martin’s men during that time.

The side’s last eight matches have returned a total of seven wins and this has helped consolidate them in a top-two position where they hold a one point lead over third-placed Leeds United and also enjoy a game-in-hand over the West Yorkshire side. Indeed, Leeds are Southampton’s main challengers in the battle for the second top-two position but Martin’s side will be fully focused on their own results and will care relatively little for the performances of their rivals.

Huddersfield Town are sitting in the lower echelons of the Championship table and they are hefty underdogs ahead of this clash at St Mary’s. Nevertheless, the Terriers are looking much improved under caretaker manager Jon Worthington and the manner in which they comfortably disposed of Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday was undeniably impressive. The 4-0 victory put to an end a six-game winless run and it lifted them three points clear of the bottom three in the process.

The Terriers will understandably be on something of a high following their weekend win, however it’s extremely hard to go against Southampton right now. The Saints have shown a ruthlessness which, if continued for the rest of the season, will likely result in them winning promotion. We envisage this ruthlessness coming to the fore on Saturday afternoon in what has all the makings of a home win-to-nil.

Back Southampton to win-to-nil at best odds of 23/20