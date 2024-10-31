Southampton entertain Everton at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon, therefore why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK betting sites and indulge yourself with some of the very best Southampton versus Everton odds and bookmaker free bet bonus offers ahead of this weekend clash.

Southampton v Everton Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 2nd November 2024

Sean Dyche will make his first trip to St Mary’s Stadium as Everton manager on Saturday afternoon and he will be confident of success against a side rooted to the foot of the Premier League table.

One of the worst starts

For only the fifth time since the advent of the Premier League over 30 years ago, a side has collected just a single point from their opening nine league outings, Southampton joining the likes of Sheffield United (2020/21 and 2023/24), Sheffield Wednesday (1999/2000) and Manchester City (1995/96) with one of the worst ever starts to the season. Russell Martin has at least steered his charges into the last eight of the Carabao Cup with three victories in that competition, however the south-coast side desperately need Premier League points and it’s not easy to see from which direction these are going to come from.

Turned a corner

Everton seem to have turned a corner following a slow start to the campaign, the Merseyside outfit having now gone five Premier League games without defeat, albeit having won only two of these. Having lost all-but-three of their last ten trips to St Mary’s Stadium, they did manage victory here in their last Premier League visit and given the Saints’ woes this season, confidence will be high in the visitors’ camp ahead of this encounter. The Toffees still sit towards the wrong end of the league table in 16th position but the momentum is very with them ahead of this match and they now find themselves just three points adrift of the top half of the table.

Capitalised

Everton capitalised fully on Ipswich Town’s poor showing to grab their first away win since December earlier this month and they will be confident of lifting themselves further from the drop zone when they face bottom of the table Southampton on Saturday afternoon. Under Sean Dyche, the Toffees have looked impressive against possession-based sides and should they take their chances this weekend, then there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be making the long journey back up to Merseyside with the points well and truly in the bag.

Back Everton to win at best odds of 7/4