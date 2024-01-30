Six Nations Betting Odds & Fixtures 2024

The 2024 Six Nations Championship will soon be underway and as such, now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK and Irish betting sites where you can indulge yourself with a varied range of Six Nations free bets and other exclusive offers ahead of the tournament.

Six Nations Betting Odds 2024

Of the nations competing at the 2024 Six Nations Championship, England went furthest at last summer’s World Cup in France but they are third favourites to win this season’s tournament.

The Six Nations has had four different winners since the 2020 edition, these comprising of England (2020), Wales (2021), France (2022 Grand Slam) and Ireland (2023 Grand Slam). Will we witness one of these sides being crowned champions in 2024 or will 1999 Five Nations Winners Scotland finally get the trophy for the first time ?

To Lift Trophy 13/10 France 17/10 Ireland 6/1 England 14/1 Scotland 28/1 Wales 500/1 Italy

Grand Slam 10/11 No Winner 13/5 France 7/2﻿ Ireland 16/1 England 40/1 Scotland 66/1 Wales 2500/1 Italy

Triple Crown 7/5﻿ Ireland 7/4﻿ No Winner 9/2﻿ England 17/1 Scotland 30/1 Wales

2024 Six Nations Fixtures

Week 1

France v Ireland – 8pm, Friday 2nd February

Italy v England – 2:15pm, Saturday 3rd February

Wales v Scotland – 4:45pm, Saturday 3rd February

Week 2

Scotland v France – 2:15pm, Saturday 10th February

England v Wales – 4:45pm, Saturday 10th February

Ireland v Italy – 3pm, Sunday 11th February

Week 3

Ireland v Wales – 2:15pm, Saturday 24th February

Scotland v England – 4:45pm, Saturday 24th February

France v Italy – 3pm, Sunday 25th February

Week 4

Italy v Scotland – 2:15pm, Saturday 9th March

England v Ireland – 4:45pm, Saturday 9th March

Wales v France – 3pm, Saturday 10th March

Week 5

Wales v Italy – 2:15pm, Saturday 16th March

Ireland v Scotland – 4:45pm, Saturday 16th March

France v England – 8pm, Saturday 16th March

England captaincy

Jamie George has been handed the reins of captaining the England side ahead of the 2024 Six Nations Championship, the Saracens hooker having been named as skipper of Steve Borthwick’s side earlier today (17th January). He takes the role previously occupied by Owen Farrell who was record points scorer for England, the latter deciding to miss the Six Nations this year in order to focus on his club commitments. Since making his debut in 2012, Farrell has earned 112 international caps, while George has 85 caps to his name since debuting in 2015.

Six Nations favourites

France won the 2022 Six Nations Championship and the Grand Slam that same year, Les Bleus having been installed as favourites to win the 2024 renewal of the prestigious competition at a best price of 13/10. They will be without the services of captain Antoine Dupont who will instead be in the Olympic sevens team. 2023 champions and Grand Slam winners Ireland are current third favourites to win the Six Nations at a best price of 17/10 while England are a distant third in the betting at 6/1 to win the tournament for the first time since 2020. Of the rest, Scotland are a best price of 14/1 for the Championship while Wales and Italy occupy the bottom two places in the betting at best odds of 28/1 and 500/1 respectively.