Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Thursday 16th January 2025

Shrewsbury Town are struggling in the lower reaches of the League One table and they will face a tough assignment on Thursday evening when they entertain a Wrexham side battling for automatic promotion to the Championship.

Dire situation

Gareth Ainsworth enjoyed a victory over League One leaders Birmingham City in his first game in charge of Shrewsbury Town but he soon became aware of the dire situation at the club as they continue their battle against relegation to League Two. The Shrews have won just once in their last eight outings in the league and while they have avoided defeat in four of their last five, they sit firmly in the relegation zone, three points and one position separating them from 21st-placed Crawley Town who enjoy a game-in-hand over each of the bottom three.

Successive promotions

Having enjoyed successive promotions from the National League and League Two in each of the last two campaigns, Wrexham show few signs of slowing things down as they battle their way towards the Championship. The Red Dragons have gone unbeaten in fourteen league games on home soil but on the road it is a different matter, Phil Parkinson’s men being held back by some poor form which has seen them collect just 13 points from a possible 51 on their travels with three wins from eleven games. Nevertheless, the North Wales outfit are still in a strong position for automatic promotion and victory here would certainly boost their cause.

Upsetting the form book

The chances are that Wrexham won’t cruise to an easy victory, despite their opponents finding the going tough this season. Shrewsbury have proven themselves capable of upsetting the form book against the top teams in the division although we envisage them falling short in this midweek outing.

Back Wrexham to win and both teams to score at best odds of 17/5