Shrewsbury Town entertain Blackpool in League One tonight and as such, now is the perfect time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can enjoy a wide range of League One free bet promotions, as well as guarantee yourself the very best Shrewsbury Town versus Blackpool odds ahead of this midweek clash.

Shrewsbury Town v Blackpool Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Wednesday 4th December 2024

Shrewsbury Town will be desperate to haul themselves out of the relegation zone and they will seek to help their cause by claiming all three points in their midweek clash with 18th-placed Blackpool at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Strong defensive display

Gareth Ainsworth is the new Shrewsbury Town boss and he will be eager to make it two wins on the bounce after succeeding recently-sacked Paul Hurst. Ainsworth hit the ground running with a fine 3-2 victory over promotion-chasing Birmingham City in their most recent outing, however with the Shrews still mired firmly in the drop zone after sixteen rounds of league fixtures, the new manager has a huge job on his hands as he looks to steer them to safety. Having leaked at least two goals in all-but-one of their last eight League One outings, Ainsworth’s side will clearly be aiming for a strong defensive display and it’s fair to say that confidence will have been restored somewhat following an impressive display against Birmingham last time out.

Struggling with inconsistency

After struggling with inconsistency since the start of the season, Birmingham City find themselves languishing in 18th position in the league standings, the Seasiders’ seventeen league games returning five wins, five draws and seven defeats. The Lancashire outfit managed to end their eight-game winless run in League One when beating Bristol Rovers 2-0 on their travels last week but it was a return to losing ways on Sunday when the side lost 2-1 at home to Birmingham City in the second round of the FA Cup.

Renewed belief

Shrewsbury may be sitting securely in the relegation zone but belief will have been renewed following their much-needed victory over Birmingham City last month, therefore we’ll be siding with the home side to put in another solid performance in front of their own home fans and claim a narrow win tonight.

Back Shrewsbury Town to win at best odds of 5/2