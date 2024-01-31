Sheffield Wednesday v Watford Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Wednesday 31st January 2024

Watford will be looking to edge closer to the play-off places when they travel to Sheffield Wednesday tonight while the home side will be desperate for the three points which could help them in their battle against relegation to League One.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has overseen just seven wins from his nineteen matches in charge at Hillsborough and it’s fair to say that fans have mixed views. The Owls have collected six points from their last four Championship outings but their lowly league position hasn’t been improved due to the teams immediately above them in the Championship table also enjoying some decent results. Back-to-back wins either side of New Year were warmly welcomed but Wednesday still sit firmly in the drop zone with only local rivals Rotherham United sitting below them in the division.

Watford remain very much in touch with the top six in the Championship table, just four points separating them from sixth-placed Coventry City who have played one game more than the Hornets. Valerian Ismael’s men have lost just twice in their last thirteen games across competitions and they head into this match having gone six games without defeat, albeit with just two wins during this time.

Despite these two sides currently sitting at opposite ends of the Championship table some 18 points apart, this has the makings of being a very closely-fought encounter. Sheffield Wednesday have had an extra two days to prepare for this meeting and for that reason, we’ll be siding with the hosts to edge their way to all three points with both sides adding to the scoreline.

Back Sheffield Wednesday to win and both teams to score at best odds of 9/2