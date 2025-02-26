Sheffield Wednesday entertain promotion-hopefuls Sunderland on Friday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit from a range of Championship free bets and the best Sheffield Wednesday versus Sunderland odds ahead of this match.

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Friday 28th February 2025

Sunderland are falling behind in the race to win automatic promotion to the Premier League and they will be desperate for all three points when they face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Friday evening.

Regain some ground

Sheffield Wednesday have been enjoying a much-improved season under the guidance of Danny Rohl, however while they were within touching distance of the play-off berths earlier this month, they have since dropped down the league standings with just three points collected from their last four outings. As things stand the Owls sit in 13th position in the Championship table with six points separating them from sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers and fifth-placed West Bromwich Albion after 34 rounds of league fixtures. The South Yorkshire outfit will look to regain some ground on Friday evening and reignite their promotion bid, however visitors Sunderland will have other ideas.

Second best

The Black Cats have come off second best in each of their last two outings, the Wearsiders following up a 2-1 defeat at Leeds United with a 1-0 home loss to struggling Hull City. While Sunderland sit in fourth position in the league table with eleven points separating them from fifth-placed West Brom, they are losing ground in the race to win an automatic promotion berth, Regis Le Bris’ troops currently eight points adrift of second-placed Sheffield United.

Much tougher affair

In the reverse fixture early in the season, Sunderland thrashed Sheffield Wednesday to the tune of 4-0 at the Stadium of Light, however we envisage this being a much tougher affair for the visitors. The Black Cats will be eager to reignite their promotion bid and against an Owls outfit which have also lost momentum of late, we expect the visitors edging their way to success in what has the makings of being an evenly-fought encounter.

